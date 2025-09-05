Moedas / VICI
VICI: VICI Properties Inc
32.57 USD 0.08 (0.25%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VICI para hoje mudou para -0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.52 e o mais alto foi 33.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VICI Properties Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
32.52 33.09
Faixa anual
27.98 34.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 32.65
- Open
- 32.68
- Bid
- 32.57
- Ask
- 32.87
- Low
- 32.52
- High
- 33.09
- Volume
- 8.207 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.25%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.98%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.85%
- Mudança anual
- -2.49%
