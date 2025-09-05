Valute / VICI
VICI: VICI Properties Inc
31.82 USD 0.28 (0.87%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VICI ha avuto una variazione del -0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.79 e ad un massimo di 32.14.
Segui le dinamiche di VICI Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.79 32.14
Intervallo Annuale
27.98 34.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.10
- Apertura
- 32.05
- Bid
- 31.82
- Ask
- 32.12
- Minimo
- 31.79
- Massimo
- 32.14
- Volume
- 9.092 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.73%
20 settembre, sabato