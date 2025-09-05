通貨 / VICI
VICI: VICI Properties Inc
32.10 USD 0.47 (1.44%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VICIの今日の為替レートは、-1.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.98の安値と32.25の高値で取引されました。
VICI Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VICI News
1日のレンジ
31.98 32.25
1年のレンジ
27.98 34.03
- 以前の終値
- 32.57
- 始値
- 32.13
- 買値
- 32.10
- 買値
- 32.40
- 安値
- 31.98
- 高値
- 32.25
- 出来高
- 7.410 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.38%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.28%
- 1年の変化
- -3.89%
