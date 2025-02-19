Moedas / VERU
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
VERU: Veru Inc
3.50 USD 0.08 (2.34%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VERU para hoje mudou para 2.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.42 e o mais alto foi 3.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Veru Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VERU Notícias
- Veru Announces Novel Modified-Release Oral Formulation for Enobosarm
- Veru stock price target raised to $25 from $4 at Oppenheimer on GLP-1 muscle loss drug
- Veru stock price target lowered to $20 at Raymond James on obesity drug
- Veru Inc. (VERU) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Veru selects Laxxon’s SPID technology for modified-release enobosarm
- Veru selects modified release formulation for enobosarm weight drug
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 11 to August 15) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Veru to implement 1-for-10 reverse stock split to regain nasdaq compliance
- InvestingPro’s Fair Value model captures 67% upside in Veru shares
- Veru reports positive results for enobosarm in weight management study
- Factbox-Fat, not muscle: Drugmakers in race for next weight-loss breakthrough
- Fat, not muscle: drugmakers in race for next weight-loss breakthrough
- Veru to Participate in the Virtual BTIG Obesity Health Forum
- Veru's Enobosarm Shows Muscle In Wegovy Combo Trial - Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)
- Veru selects enobosarm 3mg dose for Phase 3 trials after positive study
- Veru Stock: Saving Muscle Mass Amidst The GLP-1 Drug Boom (NASDAQ:VERU)
- Fat, not muscle: drugmakers in race for next weight-loss breakthrough
Faixa diária
3.42 3.55
Faixa anual
0.45 3.97
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.42
- Open
- 3.50
- Bid
- 3.50
- Ask
- 3.80
- Low
- 3.42
- High
- 3.55
- Volume
- 89
- Mudança diária
- 2.34%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 514.04%
- Mudança anual
- 354.55%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh