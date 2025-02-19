通貨 / VERU
VERU: Veru Inc
3.57 USD 0.15 (4.39%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VERUの今日の為替レートは、4.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.42の安値と3.60の高値で取引されました。
Veru Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VERU News
1日のレンジ
3.42 3.60
1年のレンジ
0.45 3.97
- 以前の終値
- 3.42
- 始値
- 3.50
- 買値
- 3.57
- 買値
- 3.87
- 安値
- 3.42
- 高値
- 3.60
- 出来高
- 195
- 1日の変化
- 4.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 526.32%
- 1年の変化
- 363.64%
