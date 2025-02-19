クォートセクション
通貨 / VERU
VERU: Veru Inc

3.57 USD 0.15 (4.39%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VERUの今日の為替レートは、4.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.42の安値と3.60の高値で取引されました。

Veru Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

VERU News

1日のレンジ
3.42 3.60
1年のレンジ
0.45 3.97
以前の終値
3.42
始値
3.50
買値
3.57
買値
3.87
安値
3.42
高値
3.60
出来高
195
1日の変化
4.39%
1ヶ月の変化
9.17%
6ヶ月の変化
526.32%
1年の変化
363.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K