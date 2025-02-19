QuotazioniSezioni
VERU: Veru Inc

3.47 USD 0.10 (2.80%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VERU ha avuto una variazione del -2.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.45 e ad un massimo di 3.67.

Segui le dinamiche di Veru Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.45 3.67
Intervallo Annuale
0.45 3.97
Chiusura Precedente
3.57
Apertura
3.59
Bid
3.47
Ask
3.77
Minimo
3.45
Massimo
3.67
Volume
141
Variazione giornaliera
-2.80%
Variazione Mensile
6.12%
Variazione Semestrale
508.77%
Variazione Annuale
350.65%
