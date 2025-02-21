Moedas / UGL
UGL: ProShares Ultra Gold
41.09 USD 0.53 (1.27%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UGL para hoje mudou para -1.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 40.83 e o mais alto foi 41.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ProShares Ultra Gold. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
UGL Notícias
Faixa diária
40.83 41.46
Faixa anual
33.52 153.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.62
- Open
- 41.44
- Bid
- 41.09
- Ask
- 41.39
- Low
- 40.83
- High
- 41.46
- Volume
- 918
- Mudança diária
- -1.27%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -68.13%
- Mudança anual
- -57.88%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh