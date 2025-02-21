Currencies / UGL
UGL: ProShares Ultra Gold
42.27 USD 0.09 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UGL exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.06 and at a high of 42.62.
Follow ProShares Ultra Gold dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UGL News
- UGL: 2x Gold ETF Has Been Anything But Ugly, But Its Time To Hedge (NYSEARCA:UGL)
- SPXU: Drifting In The Right Direction For Now
- Erosion Goes On For SPUU (NYSEARCA:SPUU)
- UGL: Why $3,500 Is Key For The Gold Trade (NYSEARCA:UGL)
- UDOW: Risks And Monthly Leveraged ETFs Report (NYSEARCA:UDOW)
- Gold And The Real Estate Cycle
- SDS: A Good Hedging Tool With A Caveat
- ProShares Announces ETF Share Splits
- UGL: Hit By The Safe-Haven Sell Off, Probably Forced Selling Activity
- The ‘Squid Game’ market: Risky leveraged ETFs boomed in 2024. Now comes the bust.
- UGL: A Steady Decay History, And Leveraged ETF Dashboard
- GLD ETF: The Trump Factor In Gold's Rally (NYSEARCA:GLD)
Daily Range
42.06 42.62
Year Range
33.52 153.80
- Previous Close
- 42.18
- Open
- 42.46
- Bid
- 42.27
- Ask
- 42.57
- Low
- 42.06
- High
- 42.62
- Volume
- 1.667 K
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 10.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -67.22%
- Year Change
- -56.67%
