QuotesSections
Currencies / UGL
Back to US Stock Market

UGL: ProShares Ultra Gold

42.27 USD 0.09 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UGL exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.06 and at a high of 42.62.

Follow ProShares Ultra Gold dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UGL News

Daily Range
42.06 42.62
Year Range
33.52 153.80
Previous Close
42.18
Open
42.46
Bid
42.27
Ask
42.57
Low
42.06
High
42.62
Volume
1.667 K
Daily Change
0.21%
Month Change
10.08%
6 Months Change
-67.22%
Year Change
-56.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%