Moedas / TSSI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TSSI: TSS INC
15.35 USD 0.16 (1.05%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TSSI para hoje mudou para 1.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.02 e o mais alto foi 15.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TSS INC. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TSSI Notícias
- TSS, Inc.: Valuation Is Low, But Concentration Risk Is Significant (NASDAQ:TSSI)
- Revisiting 5 Small Cap AI Stocks: Still Buys?
- Is TSSI Still Worth Buying After Surging 176.3% in the Past Year?
- Alibaba, Affirm Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- TSS raises $58.7 million in public offering to fund AI infrastructure
- TSS stock falls after pricing public offering at $17 per share
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bank of America, Roche, Intuit and TSS
- TSS prices public offering of 3 million shares at $17 each
- TSS commences underwritten public offering of common stock
- Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Roche & Intuit
- 2 Outperform Rated Small Caps with Recent Pull-backs
- TSS Posts Flat Y/Y Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance on AI Growth
- TSS, Inc. (TSSI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dutch Bros Soars 22% On Earnings, Joins 2 Best Stocks Lists: Check Out Who's On The IBD 50, Sector Leaders, Other Premium Lists
- Redwire Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins Tandem Diabetes Care, Fortinet, Symbotic And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)
- Dow Jones Futures Rise On Trump Move, Google, Tesla Eye Buy Points; DoorDash, AppLovin Earnings Late
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Sees IBD RS Rating Jump To 71
- Nvidia Hits Highs As These Growth Stocks Rally
- Stock Market Leaders With Top Earnings Dominate The IBD 50
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Wells Fargo, Abbott Laboratories, American Express, TSS and Maui Land & Pineapple
- Top Stock Reports for Wells Fargo, Abbott & American Express
- Deep Sail Capital Partner Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- TSS appoints BDO USA as new auditor, dismisses Weaver and Tidwell
- Is Big Cap 20 Stock AMD A Worthy Rival To Nvidia? Check Out Best Stocks To Buy On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight, Other Lists
Faixa diária
15.02 15.56
Faixa anual
5.63 31.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.19
- Open
- 15.28
- Bid
- 15.35
- Ask
- 15.65
- Low
- 15.02
- High
- 15.56
- Volume
- 1.678 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.05%
- Mudança mensal
- 16.20%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 99.09%
- Mudança anual
- 30.31%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh