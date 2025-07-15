Valute / TSSI
TSSI: TSS INC
15.91 USD 0.73 (4.81%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TSSI ha avuto una variazione del 4.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.02 e ad un massimo di 16.08.
Segui le dinamiche di TSS INC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.02 16.08
Intervallo Annuale
5.63 31.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.18
- Apertura
- 15.40
- Bid
- 15.91
- Ask
- 16.21
- Minimo
- 15.02
- Massimo
- 16.08
- Volume
- 4.539 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- 20.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 106.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.06%
21 settembre, domenica