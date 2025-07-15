QuotazioniSezioni
TSSI: TSS INC

15.91 USD 0.73 (4.81%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TSSI ha avuto una variazione del 4.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.02 e ad un massimo di 16.08.

Segui le dinamiche di TSS INC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.02 16.08
Intervallo Annuale
5.63 31.94
Chiusura Precedente
15.18
Apertura
15.40
Bid
15.91
Ask
16.21
Minimo
15.02
Massimo
16.08
Volume
4.539 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.81%
Variazione Mensile
20.44%
Variazione Semestrale
106.36%
Variazione Annuale
35.06%
