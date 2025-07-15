Währungen / TSSI
TSSI: TSS INC
15.47 USD 0.29 (1.91%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TSSI hat sich für heute um 1.91% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 15.02 bis zu einem Hoch von 15.63 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die TSS INC-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
TSSI News
Tagesspanne
15.02 15.63
Jahresspanne
5.63 31.94
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 15.18
- Eröffnung
- 15.40
- Bid
- 15.47
- Ask
- 15.77
- Tief
- 15.02
- Hoch
- 15.63
- Volumen
- 1.506 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.91%
- Monatsänderung
- 17.11%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 100.65%
- Jahresänderung
- 31.32%
