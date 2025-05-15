Moedas / TRN
TRN: Trinity Industries Inc
27.73 USD 0.12 (0.43%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRN para hoje mudou para -0.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.60 e o mais alto foi 28.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Trinity Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
27.60 28.71
Faixa anual
22.38 39.83
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.85
- Open
- 27.98
- Bid
- 27.73
- Ask
- 28.03
- Low
- 27.60
- High
- 28.71
- Volume
- 1.046 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.43%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.86%
- Mudança anual
- -20.18%
