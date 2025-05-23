Valute / TRN
TRN: Trinity Industries Inc
28.05 USD 0.55 (1.92%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TRN ha avuto una variazione del -1.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.81 e ad un massimo di 28.57.
Segui le dinamiche di Trinity Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TRN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.81 28.57
Intervallo Annuale
22.38 39.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.60
- Apertura
- 28.55
- Bid
- 28.05
- Ask
- 28.35
- Minimo
- 27.81
- Massimo
- 28.57
- Volume
- 510
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.92%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- -19.26%
20 settembre, sabato