통화 / TRN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
TRN: Trinity Industries Inc
28.05 USD 0.55 (1.92%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TRN 환율이 오늘 -1.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.81이고 고가는 28.57이었습니다.
Trinity Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRN News
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.83%
- Trinity Industries declares 30 cents quarterly dividend
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.52%
- Railcar Lessors: A Competitive Analysis
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.76%
- Trinity Industries Stock: Not Cheap Enough To Be Compelling (NYSE:TRN)
- Trinity Industries stock hits 52-week low at 22.98 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Terna’s Q2 2025 results show revenue growth
- Terna 1H 2025 presentation slides: Record capex drives 8% revenue growth
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 1.28%
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Trinity Industries adds NYSE Texas listing alongside NYSE presence
- Greenbrier's Q3 Beat, NATO Spending Long-Term Prospects Are More Exciting (NYSE:GBX)
- Deutsche Bank retains positive view on European utilities, upgrades 2 stocks
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 1.02%
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.77%
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 1.18%
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 1.17%
- Terna outlook upgraded to positive by Moody’s Ratings
- Is grid reform in Germany the next catalyst?
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 1.96%
- BofA raises Terna SpA price target to EUR8.20, retains underperform
- Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
일일 변동 비율
27.81 28.57
년간 변동
22.38 39.83
- 이전 종가
- 28.60
- 시가
- 28.55
- Bid
- 28.05
- Ask
- 28.35
- 저가
- 27.81
- 고가
- 28.57
- 볼륨
- 510
- 일일 변동
- -1.92%
- 월 변동
- -0.25%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.29%
- 년간 변동율
- -19.26%
20 9월, 토요일