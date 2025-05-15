货币 / TRN
TRN: Trinity Industries Inc
27.83 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TRN汇率已更改-0.07%。当日，交易品种以低点27.80和高点28.19进行交易。
关注Trinity Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TRN新闻
日范围
27.80 28.19
年范围
22.38 39.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.85
- 开盘价
- 27.98
- 卖价
- 27.83
- 买价
- 28.13
- 最低价
- 27.80
- 最高价
- 28.19
- 交易量
- 489
- 日变化
- -0.07%
- 月变化
- -1.03%
- 6个月变化
- -0.50%
- 年变化
- -19.89%
