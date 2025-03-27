Moedas / TLSI
TLSI: TriSalus Life Sciences Inc
4.93 USD 0.13 (2.71%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TLSI para hoje mudou para 2.71%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.71 e o mais alto foi 5.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
4.71 5.04
Faixa anual
3.45 5.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.80
- Open
- 4.71
- Bid
- 4.93
- Ask
- 5.23
- Low
- 4.71
- High
- 5.04
- Volume
- 103
- Mudança diária
- 2.71%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.04%
- Mudança anual
- 6.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh