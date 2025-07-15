Moedas / TLS
TLS: Telos Corporation
6.75 USD 0.16 (2.43%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TLS para hoje mudou para 2.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.67 e o mais alto foi 7.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Telos Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TLS Notícias
Faixa diária
6.67 7.00
Faixa anual
1.83 7.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.59
- Open
- 6.76
- Bid
- 6.75
- Ask
- 7.05
- Low
- 6.67
- High
- 7.00
- Volume
- 820
- Mudança diária
- 2.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 188.46%
- Mudança anual
- 86.46%
