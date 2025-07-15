QuotazioniSezioni
TLS: Telos Corporation

6.79 USD 0.06 (0.88%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TLS ha avuto una variazione del -0.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.69 e ad un massimo di 6.95.

Segui le dinamiche di Telos Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.69 6.95
Intervallo Annuale
1.83 7.06
Chiusura Precedente
6.85
Apertura
6.89
Bid
6.79
Ask
7.09
Minimo
6.69
Massimo
6.95
Volume
1.256 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.88%
Variazione Mensile
13.55%
Variazione Semestrale
190.17%
Variazione Annuale
87.57%
20 settembre, sabato