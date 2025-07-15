クォートセクション
TLS: Telos Corporation

6.85 USD 0.26 (3.95%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TLSの今日の為替レートは、3.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.67の安値と7.00の高値で取引されました。

Telos Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.67 7.00
1年のレンジ
1.83 7.06
以前の終値
6.59
始値
6.76
買値
6.85
買値
7.15
安値
6.67
高値
7.00
出来高
1.604 K
1日の変化
3.95%
1ヶ月の変化
14.55%
6ヶ月の変化
192.74%
1年の変化
89.23%
