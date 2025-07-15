通貨 / TLS
TLS: Telos Corporation
6.85 USD 0.26 (3.95%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TLSの今日の為替レートは、3.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.67の安値と7.00の高値で取引されました。
Telos Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
6.67 7.00
1年のレンジ
1.83 7.06
- 以前の終値
- 6.59
- 始値
- 6.76
- 買値
- 6.85
- 買値
- 7.15
- 安値
- 6.67
- 高値
- 7.00
- 出来高
- 1.604 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.95%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 192.74%
- 1年の変化
- 89.23%
