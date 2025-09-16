Moedas / SPYG
SPYG: SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF
103.98 USD 0.67 (0.65%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SPYG para hoje mudou para 0.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 103.67 e o mais alto foi 104.48.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
103.67 104.48
Faixa anual
68.67 104.48
- Fechamento anterior
- 103.31
- Open
- 103.97
- Bid
- 103.98
- Ask
- 104.28
- Low
- 103.67
- High
- 104.48
- Volume
- 2.917 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.65%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 29.96%
- Mudança anual
- 25.58%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh