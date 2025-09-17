QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SPYG
Tornare a Azioni

SPYG: SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

104.73 USD 0.75 (0.72%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPYG ha avuto una variazione del 0.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 104.13 e ad un massimo di 104.83.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPYG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
104.13 104.83
Intervallo Annuale
68.67 104.83
Chiusura Precedente
103.98
Apertura
104.35
Bid
104.73
Ask
105.03
Minimo
104.13
Massimo
104.83
Volume
3.418 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.72%
Variazione Mensile
6.94%
Variazione Semestrale
30.90%
Variazione Annuale
26.49%
21 settembre, domenica