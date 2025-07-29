Moedas / RYTM
RYTM: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc
97.21 USD 1.11 (1.16%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RYTM para hoje mudou para 1.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 95.74 e o mais alto foi 97.86.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
95.74 97.86
Faixa anual
45.91 106.51
- Fechamento anterior
- 96.10
- Open
- 95.75
- Bid
- 97.21
- Ask
- 97.51
- Low
- 95.74
- High
- 97.86
- Volume
- 174
- Mudança diária
- 1.16%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.96%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 83.83%
- Mudança anual
- 86.55%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh