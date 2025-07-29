CotizacionesSecciones
RYTM: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc

96.10 USD 0.59 (0.62%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de RYTM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.62%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 96.02, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 97.89.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
96.02 97.89
Rango anual
45.91 106.51
Cierres anteriores
95.51
Open
96.21
Bid
96.10
Ask
96.40
Low
96.02
High
97.89
Volumen
924
Cambio diario
0.62%
Cambio mensual
-7.03%
Cambio a 6 meses
81.73%
Cambio anual
84.42%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B