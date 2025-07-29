Devises / RYTM
RYTM: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc
96.06 USD 2.48 (2.52%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de RYTM a changé de -2.52% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 95.71 et à un maximum de 98.84.
Suivez la dynamique Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
95.71 98.84
Range Annuel
45.91 106.51
- Clôture Précédente
- 98.54
- Ouverture
- 98.77
- Bid
- 96.06
- Ask
- 96.36
- Plus Bas
- 95.71
- Plus Haut
- 98.84
- Volume
- 833
- Changement quotidien
- -2.52%
- Changement Mensuel
- -7.07%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 81.66%
- Changement Annuel
- 84.34%
