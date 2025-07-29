QuotesSections
RYTM: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc

95.18 USD 0.85 (0.89%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RYTM exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 95.15 and at a high of 96.82.

Follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
95.15 96.82
Year Range
45.91 106.51
Previous Close
96.03
Open
95.91
Bid
95.18
Ask
95.48
Low
95.15
High
96.82
Volume
352
Daily Change
-0.89%
Month Change
-7.92%
6 Months Change
79.99%
Year Change
82.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%