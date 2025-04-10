Moedas / RSLS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
RSLS: ReShape Lifesciences Inc
3.92 USD 0.72 (22.50%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RSLS para hoje mudou para 22.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.80 e o mais alto foi 4.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ReShape Lifesciences Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RSLS Notícias
- Vyome therapeutics to list on nasdaq as HIND after reshape merger
- Vyome to replace ReShape leadership as it prepares for Nasdaq listing
- ReShape Lifesciences provides $200,000 loan to Vyome Therapeutics under merger terms
- ReShape Lifesciences to receive patent for swallowable balloon device
- ReShape Lifesciences regains Nasdaq compliance after equity raises
- ReShape Lifesciences cuts workforce to save $750k annually
- ReShape Lifesciences receives Australian patent for diabetes device
- ReShape Lifesciences boosts stockholders’ equity above Nasdaq minimum
- Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- ReShape Lifesciences signs distribution deal with Recon Supply
- Why Is ReShape Lifesciences Stock (RSLS) Down 45% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories - TipRanks.com
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; Graham Shares Surge After Q4 Results - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Graham (NYSE:GHM)
- US Stocks Mixed; Motorcar Parts of America Posts Upbeat Earnings - Know Labs (AMEX:KNW), Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO)
- ReShape Lifesciences sets share price at $2.50 in public offering
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.22%
- US Stocks Higher; Dollar Tree Shares Plunge After Q1 Earnings - Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- ReShape Lifesciences achieves EU and UK medical device certification
- RSLS stock touches 52-week low at $4.03 amid market challenges
- ReShape Lifesciences announces merger progress
- RSLS stock touches 52-week low at $5.5 amid market challenges
- ReShape Lifesciences ® Reports First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Orla Mining, ReShape Lifesciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Earnings Highlights and Strategic Business Update Conference (Transcript)
Faixa diária
2.80 4.65
Faixa anual
0.30 12.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.20
- Open
- 3.06
- Bid
- 3.92
- Ask
- 4.22
- Low
- 2.80
- High
- 4.65
- Volume
- 15.097 K
- Mudança diária
- 22.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 60.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 280.58%
- Mudança anual
- -57.76%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh