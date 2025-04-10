QuotazioniSezioni
RSLS: ReShape Lifesciences Inc

3.92 USD 0.72 (22.50%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RSLS ha avuto una variazione del 22.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.80 e ad un massimo di 4.65.

Segui le dinamiche di ReShape Lifesciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.80 4.65
Intervallo Annuale
0.30 12.13
Chiusura Precedente
3.20
Apertura
3.06
Bid
3.92
Ask
4.22
Minimo
2.80
Massimo
4.65
Volume
15.097 K
Variazione giornaliera
22.50%
Variazione Mensile
60.66%
Variazione Semestrale
280.58%
Variazione Annuale
-57.76%
21 settembre, domenica