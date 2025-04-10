クォートセクション
通貨 / RSLS
RSLS: ReShape Lifesciences Inc

3.92 USD 0.72 (22.50%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RSLSの今日の為替レートは、22.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.80の安値と4.65の高値で取引されました。

ReShape Lifesciences Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
2.80 4.65
1年のレンジ
0.30 12.13
以前の終値
3.20
始値
3.06
買値
3.92
買値
4.22
安値
2.80
高値
4.65
出来高
15.097 K
1日の変化
22.50%
1ヶ月の変化
60.66%
6ヶ月の変化
280.58%
1年の変化
-57.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K