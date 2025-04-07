CotaçõesSeções
PSCT: Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

52.09 USD 0.65 (1.26%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do PSCT para hoje mudou para 1.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 51.37 e o mais alto foi 52.09.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is PSCT stock price today?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) stock is priced at 52.09 today. It trades within 1.26%, yesterday's close was 51.44, and trading volume reached 26.

Does PSCT stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF is currently valued at 52.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.88% and USD.

How to buy PSCT stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) shares at the current price of 52.09. Orders are usually placed near 52.09 or 52.39, while 26 and 0.87% show market activity.

How to invest into PSCT stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.16 - 54.55 and current price 52.09. Many compare 9.89% and 30.39% before placing orders at 52.09 or 52.39.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) in the past year was 54.55. Within 33.16 - 54.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.44 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) over the year was 33.16. Comparing it with the current 52.09 and 33.16 - 54.55 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PSCT stock split?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.44, and 8.88% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
51.37 52.09
Faixa anual
33.16 54.55
Fechamento anterior
51.44
Open
51.64
Bid
52.09
Ask
52.39
Low
51.37
High
52.09
Volume
26
Mudança diária
1.26%
Mudança mensal
9.89%
Mudança de 6 meses
30.39%
Mudança anual
8.88%
