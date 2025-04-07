QuotesSections
Currencies / PSCT
PSCT: Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

52.09 USD 0.65 (1.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PSCT exchange rate has changed by 1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.37 and at a high of 52.09.

Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PSCT stock price today?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) stock is priced at 52.09 today. It trades within 1.26%, yesterday's close was 51.44, and trading volume reached 26.

Does PSCT stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF is currently valued at 52.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.88% and USD.

How to buy PSCT stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) shares at the current price of 52.09. Orders are usually placed near 52.09 or 52.39, while 26 and 0.87% show market activity.

How to invest into PSCT stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.16 - 54.55 and current price 52.09. Many compare 9.89% and 30.39% before placing orders at 52.09 or 52.39.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) in the past year was 54.55. Within 33.16 - 54.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.44 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) over the year was 33.16. Comparing it with the current 52.09 and 33.16 - 54.55 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PSCT stock split?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.44, and 8.88% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
51.37 52.09
Year Range
33.16 54.55
Previous Close
51.44
Open
51.64
Bid
52.09
Ask
52.39
Low
51.37
High
52.09
Volume
26
Daily Change
1.26%
Month Change
9.89%
6 Months Change
30.39%
Year Change
8.88%
