PSCT: Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

52.09 USD 0.65 (1.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PSCT ha avuto una variazione del 1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.37 e ad un massimo di 52.09.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Domande Frequenti

What is PSCT stock price today?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) stock is priced at 52.09 today. It trades within 1.26%, yesterday's close was 51.44, and trading volume reached 26.

Does PSCT stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF is currently valued at 52.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.88% and USD.

How to buy PSCT stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) shares at the current price of 52.09. Orders are usually placed near 52.09 or 52.39, while 26 and 0.87% show market activity.

How to invest into PSCT stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.16 - 54.55 and current price 52.09. Many compare 9.89% and 30.39% before placing orders at 52.09 or 52.39.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) in the past year was 54.55. Within 33.16 - 54.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.44 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) over the year was 33.16. Comparing it with the current 52.09 and 33.16 - 54.55 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PSCT stock split?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.44, and 8.88% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
51.37 52.09
Intervallo Annuale
33.16 54.55
Chiusura Precedente
51.44
Apertura
51.64
Bid
52.09
Ask
52.39
Minimo
51.37
Massimo
52.09
Volume
26
Variazione giornaliera
1.26%
Variazione Mensile
9.89%
Variazione Semestrale
30.39%
Variazione Annuale
8.88%
