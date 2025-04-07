CotationsSections
PSCT: Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

52.09 USD 0.65 (1.26%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PSCT a changé de 1.26% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 51.37 et à un maximum de 52.09.

Suivez la dynamique Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Foire Aux Questions

What is PSCT stock price today?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) stock is priced at 52.09 today. It trades within 1.26%, yesterday's close was 51.44, and trading volume reached 26.

Does PSCT stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF is currently valued at 52.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.88% and USD.

How to buy PSCT stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) shares at the current price of 52.09. Orders are usually placed near 52.09 or 52.39, while 26 and 0.87% show market activity.

How to invest into PSCT stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.16 - 54.55 and current price 52.09. Many compare 9.89% and 30.39% before placing orders at 52.09 or 52.39.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) in the past year was 54.55. Within 33.16 - 54.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.44 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) over the year was 33.16. Comparing it with the current 52.09 and 33.16 - 54.55 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PSCT stock split?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.44, and 8.88% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
51.37 52.09
Range Annuel
33.16 54.55
Clôture Précédente
51.44
Ouverture
51.64
Bid
52.09
Ask
52.39
Plus Bas
51.37
Plus Haut
52.09
Volume
26
Changement quotidien
1.26%
Changement Mensuel
9.89%
Changement à 6 Mois
30.39%
Changement Annuel
8.88%
