PSCT: Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

52.09 USD 0.65 (1.26%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PSCT hat sich für heute um 1.26% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 51.37 bis zu einem Hoch von 52.09 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is PSCT stock price today?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) stock is priced at 52.09 today. It trades within 1.26%, yesterday's close was 51.44, and trading volume reached 26.

Does PSCT stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF is currently valued at 52.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.88% and USD.

How to buy PSCT stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) shares at the current price of 52.09. Orders are usually placed near 52.09 or 52.39, while 26 and 0.87% show market activity.

How to invest into PSCT stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.16 - 54.55 and current price 52.09. Many compare 9.89% and 30.39% before placing orders at 52.09 or 52.39.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) in the past year was 54.55. Within 33.16 - 54.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.44 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) over the year was 33.16. Comparing it with the current 52.09 and 33.16 - 54.55 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PSCT stock split?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.44, and 8.88% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
51.37 52.09
Jahresspanne
33.16 54.55
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
51.44
Eröffnung
51.64
Bid
52.09
Ask
52.39
Tief
51.37
Hoch
52.09
Volumen
26
Tagesänderung
1.26%
Monatsänderung
9.89%
6-Monatsänderung
30.39%
Jahresänderung
8.88%
28 September, Sonntag