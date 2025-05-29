Moedas / PODC
PODC: PodcastOne Inc
1.71 USD 0.10 (5.52%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PODC para hoje mudou para -5.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.71 e o mais alto foi 1.81.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PodcastOne Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PODC Notícias
Faixa diária
1.71 1.81
Faixa anual
1.10 2.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.81
- Open
- 1.75
- Bid
- 1.71
- Ask
- 2.01
- Low
- 1.71
- High
- 1.81
- Volume
- 56
- Mudança diária
- -5.52%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.56%
- Mudança anual
- 15.54%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh