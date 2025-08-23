Moedas / ONEY
ONEY: SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF
114.29 USD 0.14 (0.12%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ONEY para hoje mudou para 0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 113.89 e o mais alto foi 114.51.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
113.89 114.51
Faixa anual
94.53 118.17
- Fechamento anterior
- 114.15
- Open
- 114.30
- Bid
- 114.29
- Ask
- 114.59
- Low
- 113.89
- High
- 114.51
- Volume
- 33
- Mudança diária
- 0.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.02%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.78%
- Mudança anual
- 2.54%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh