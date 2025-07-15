Moedas / OGN
OGN: Organon & Co
10.69 USD 0.25 (2.39%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OGN para hoje mudou para 2.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.41 e o mais alto foi 10.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Organon & Co. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OGN Notícias
Faixa diária
10.41 10.73
Faixa anual
8.01 19.15
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.44
- Open
- 10.46
- Bid
- 10.69
- Ask
- 10.99
- Low
- 10.41
- High
- 10.73
- Volume
- 1.928 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.39%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -27.87%
- Mudança anual
- -44.03%
