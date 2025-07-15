通貨 / OGN
OGN: Organon & Co
10.85 USD 0.41 (3.93%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OGNの今日の為替レートは、3.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.41の安値と10.88の高値で取引されました。
Organon & Coダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
OGN News
1日のレンジ
10.41 10.88
1年のレンジ
8.01 19.15
- 以前の終値
- 10.44
- 始値
- 10.46
- 買値
- 10.85
- 買値
- 11.15
- 安値
- 10.41
- 高値
- 10.88
- 出来高
- 6.026 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -26.79%
- 1年の変化
- -43.19%
