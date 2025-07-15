QuotazioniSezioni
OGN: Organon & Co

10.45 USD 0.40 (3.69%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OGN ha avuto una variazione del -3.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.34 e ad un massimo di 10.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Organon & Co. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.34 10.86
Intervallo Annuale
8.01 19.15
Chiusura Precedente
10.85
Apertura
10.84
Bid
10.45
Ask
10.75
Minimo
10.34
Massimo
10.86
Volume
5.591 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.69%
Variazione Mensile
11.76%
Variazione Semestrale
-29.49%
Variazione Annuale
-45.29%
