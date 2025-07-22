Moedas / NWL
NWL: Newell Brands Inc
5.87 USD 0.13 (2.26%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NWL para hoje mudou para 2.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.75 e o mais alto foi 5.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Newell Brands Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NWL Notícias
Faixa diária
5.75 5.87
Faixa anual
4.22 11.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.74
- Open
- 5.82
- Bid
- 5.87
- Ask
- 6.17
- Low
- 5.75
- High
- 5.87
- Volume
- 1.465 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.21%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.86%
- Mudança anual
- -23.57%
