通貨 / NWL
NWL: Newell Brands Inc
5.80 USD 0.06 (1.05%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NWLの今日の為替レートは、1.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.75の安値と5.89の高値で取引されました。
Newell Brands Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
5.75 5.89
1年のレンジ
4.22 11.78
- 以前の終値
- 5.74
- 始値
- 5.82
- 買値
- 5.80
- 買値
- 6.10
- 安値
- 5.75
- 高値
- 5.89
- 出来高
- 5.221 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.00%
- 1年の変化
- -24.48%
