クォートセクション
通貨 / NWL
株に戻る

NWL: Newell Brands Inc

5.80 USD 0.06 (1.05%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NWLの今日の為替レートは、1.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.75の安値と5.89の高値で取引されました。

Newell Brands Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NWL News

1日のレンジ
5.75 5.89
1年のレンジ
4.22 11.78
以前の終値
5.74
始値
5.82
買値
5.80
買値
6.10
安値
5.75
高値
5.89
出来高
5.221 K
1日の変化
1.05%
1ヶ月の変化
0.00%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.00%
1年の変化
-24.48%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K