QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NWL
Tornare a Azioni

NWL: Newell Brands Inc

5.53 USD 0.27 (4.66%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NWL ha avuto una variazione del -4.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.52 e ad un massimo di 5.82.

Segui le dinamiche di Newell Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NWL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.52 5.82
Intervallo Annuale
4.22 11.78
Chiusura Precedente
5.80
Apertura
5.82
Bid
5.53
Ask
5.83
Minimo
5.52
Massimo
5.82
Volume
6.631 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.66%
Variazione Mensile
-4.66%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.37%
Variazione Annuale
-27.99%
20 settembre, sabato