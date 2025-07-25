Valute / NWL
NWL: Newell Brands Inc
5.53 USD 0.27 (4.66%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NWL ha avuto una variazione del -4.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.52 e ad un massimo di 5.82.
Segui le dinamiche di Newell Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NWL News
- Can Newell's Restructuring Efforts Spark a Sustainable Turnaround?
- General Mills' Q1 Earnings: Essential Insights Ahead of the Report
- Can Newell's Cost-Saving Drive Sustain Its Margin Expansion Momentum?
- Why Is Energizer (ENR) Down 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Newell Brands: A Buy At A Bargain Price (NASDAQ:NWL)
- JPMorgan upgrades Netwealth stock rating to Neutral on sustainable growth
- Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:CFIAX)
- Soho House, GoodRx Holdings, Dayforce And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)
- Newell Brands declares $0.07 quarterly dividend
- These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Newell Brands Following Q2 Results - Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Newell Brands stock price target on sales concerns
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Newell Brands stock price target on sales growth concerns
- Newell (NWL) Q2 Revenue Falls 4.8%
- Newell Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Core Sales Down 4.4%
- Tariffs And Soft Demand Hit Paper Mate Maker Newell Brands, Stock Tumbles - Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)
- Newell Brands (NWL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Newell Brands (NWL) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Newell Brands shares fall 3% as revenue misses expectations in a challenging market
- Newell Brands earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Newell to Report Q2 Earnings: Does a Surprise Await Investors?
- Colgate Q2 Earnings: Do Productivity Initiatives Suggest a Beat?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Newell Brands (NWL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.52 5.82
Intervallo Annuale
4.22 11.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.80
- Apertura
- 5.82
- Bid
- 5.53
- Ask
- 5.83
- Minimo
- 5.52
- Massimo
- 5.82
- Volume
- 6.631 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.99%
20 settembre, sabato