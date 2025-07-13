Moedas / LAC
LAC: Lithium Americas Corp
3.18 USD 0.09 (2.75%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LAC para hoje mudou para -2.75%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.16 e o mais alto foi 3.29.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lithium Americas Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LAC Notícias
- Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Lithium Americas: Turning Nevada Into America's Lithium Powerhouse (NYSE:LAC)
- Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Lithium stocks tumble after report of CATL mine resuming production
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Lithium Argentina: Significant Upside Potential Amid Lithium Market Recovery (NYSE:LAR)
- China Mine Halt Defibrillates Lithium Market - Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (ARCA:BATT), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Lithium stocks rally as CATL mine halt raises prospects of tighter supply
- ASM Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Tesla Supplier Idles Mine, Lighting Up Lithium Stocks — For Now
- These lithium stocks are surging as a mine in China goes offline. Can the rally continue?
- Albemarle Stock Surges Nearly 11%, Other Lithium Stocks Gain In Monday Pre-Market: What's Going On? - General Motors (NYSE:GM), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Lithium stocks surge after CATL suspends production at major mine
- Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Element Solutions Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Ashland Q3 Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates, Guidance Narrowed
- Albemarle's Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
- Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Solid Power Stock Surges Higher; What Should Investors Expect Going Forward? (SLDP)
- Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Why the ‘Last Call’ on These 2 AI Boom Stocks Could Be Your Biggest Win
- Lithium Americas: Navigating Thacker Pass Construction To Profitability (NYSE:LAC)
Faixa diária
3.16 3.29
Faixa anual
2.31 4.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.27
- Open
- 3.29
- Bid
- 3.18
- Ask
- 3.48
- Low
- 3.16
- High
- 3.29
- Volume
- 1.466 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.75%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.90%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.34%
- Mudança anual
- 17.78%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh