통화 / LAC
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
LAC: Lithium Americas Corp
3.25 USD 0.03 (0.93%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LAC 환율이 오늘 0.93%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.23이고 고가는 3.30이었습니다.
Lithium Americas Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAC News
- Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Lithium Americas: Turning Nevada Into America's Lithium Powerhouse (NYSE:LAC)
- Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Lithium stocks tumble after report of CATL mine resuming production
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Lithium Argentina: Significant Upside Potential Amid Lithium Market Recovery (NYSE:LAR)
- China Mine Halt Defibrillates Lithium Market - Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (ARCA:BATT), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Lithium stocks rally as CATL mine halt raises prospects of tighter supply
- ASM Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Tesla Supplier Idles Mine, Lighting Up Lithium Stocks — For Now
- These lithium stocks are surging as a mine in China goes offline. Can the rally continue?
- Albemarle Stock Surges Nearly 11%, Other Lithium Stocks Gain In Monday Pre-Market: What's Going On? - General Motors (NYSE:GM), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Lithium stocks surge after CATL suspends production at major mine
- Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Element Solutions Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Ashland Q3 Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates, Guidance Narrowed
- Albemarle's Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
- Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Solid Power Stock Surges Higher; What Should Investors Expect Going Forward? (SLDP)
- Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Why the ‘Last Call’ on These 2 AI Boom Stocks Could Be Your Biggest Win
- Lithium Americas: Navigating Thacker Pass Construction To Profitability (NYSE:LAC)
일일 변동 비율
3.23 3.30
년간 변동
2.31 4.98
- 이전 종가
- 3.22
- 시가
- 3.24
- Bid
- 3.25
- Ask
- 3.55
- 저가
- 3.23
- 고가
- 3.30
- 볼륨
- 3.745 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.93%
- 월 변동
- 11.30%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.93%
- 년간 변동율
- 20.37%
20 9월, 토요일