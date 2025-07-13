通貨 / LAC
LAC: Lithium Americas Corp
3.22 USD 0.05 (1.53%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LACの今日の為替レートは、-1.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.14の安値と3.29の高値で取引されました。
Lithium Americas Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
3.14 3.29
1年のレンジ
2.31 4.98
- 以前の終値
- 3.27
- 始値
- 3.29
- 買値
- 3.22
- 買値
- 3.52
- 安値
- 3.14
- 高値
- 3.29
- 出来高
- 4.769 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.82%
- 1年の変化
- 19.26%
