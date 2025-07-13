クォートセクション
通貨 / LAC
LAC: Lithium Americas Corp

3.22 USD 0.05 (1.53%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LACの今日の為替レートは、-1.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.14の安値と3.29の高値で取引されました。

Lithium Americas Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
3.14 3.29
1年のレンジ
2.31 4.98
以前の終値
3.27
始値
3.29
買値
3.22
買値
3.52
安値
3.14
高値
3.29
出来高
4.769 K
1日の変化
-1.53%
1ヶ月の変化
10.27%
6ヶ月の変化
18.82%
1年の変化
19.26%
