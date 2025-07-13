QuotazioniSezioni
LAC
LAC: Lithium Americas Corp

3.25 USD 0.03 (0.93%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LAC ha avuto una variazione del 0.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.23 e ad un massimo di 3.30.

Segui le dinamiche di Lithium Americas Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.23 3.30
Intervallo Annuale
2.31 4.98
Chiusura Precedente
3.22
Apertura
3.24
Bid
3.25
Ask
3.55
Minimo
3.23
Massimo
3.30
Volume
3.745 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.93%
Variazione Mensile
11.30%
Variazione Semestrale
19.93%
Variazione Annuale
20.37%
20 settembre, sabato