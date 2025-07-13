Valute / LAC
LAC: Lithium Americas Corp
3.25 USD 0.03 (0.93%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LAC ha avuto una variazione del 0.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.23 e ad un massimo di 3.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Lithium Americas Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.23 3.30
Intervallo Annuale
2.31 4.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.22
- Apertura
- 3.24
- Bid
- 3.25
- Ask
- 3.55
- Minimo
- 3.23
- Massimo
- 3.30
- Volume
- 3.745 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.37%
20 settembre, sabato