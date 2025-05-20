Moedas / HOWL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HOWL: Werewolf Therapeutics Inc
1.45 USD 0.05 (3.57%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HOWL para hoje mudou para 3.57%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.45 e o mais alto foi 1.48.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOWL Notícias
- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Citizens JMP lowers Werewolf Therapeutics stock price target to $3 from $4
- Werewolf Reports No Revenue in Fiscal Q2
- XOMA Royalty (XOMA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- CorMedix (CRMD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Werewolf Therapeutics to Participate in the BIO International Convention
- Werewolf Therapeutics to Participate in the Upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- HonorHealth Research Institute patient with advanced skin cancer in remission for more than a year following clinical trial of Werewolf Therapeutics’ investigational novel conditionally activated
Faixa diária
1.45 1.48
Faixa anual
0.60 4.18
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.40
- Open
- 1.48
- Bid
- 1.45
- Ask
- 1.75
- Low
- 1.45
- High
- 1.48
- Volume
- 149
- Mudança diária
- 3.57%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 47.96%
- Mudança anual
- -31.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh