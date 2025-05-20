Currencies / HOWL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HOWL: Werewolf Therapeutics Inc
1.45 USD 0.02 (1.40%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HOWL exchange rate has changed by 1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.38 and at a high of 1.47.
Follow Werewolf Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOWL News
- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Citizens JMP lowers Werewolf Therapeutics stock price target to $3 from $4
- Werewolf Reports No Revenue in Fiscal Q2
- XOMA Royalty (XOMA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- CorMedix (CRMD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Werewolf Therapeutics to Participate in the BIO International Convention
- Werewolf Therapeutics to Participate in the Upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- HonorHealth Research Institute patient with advanced skin cancer in remission for more than a year following clinical trial of Werewolf Therapeutics’ investigational novel conditionally activated
Daily Range
1.38 1.47
Year Range
0.60 4.18
- Previous Close
- 1.43
- Open
- 1.44
- Bid
- 1.45
- Ask
- 1.75
- Low
- 1.38
- High
- 1.47
- Volume
- 350
- Daily Change
- 1.40%
- Month Change
- 11.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.96%
- Year Change
- -31.60%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev