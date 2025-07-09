Moedas / FULT
FULT: Fulton Financial Corporation
19.12 USD 0.06 (0.31%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FULT para hoje mudou para 0.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.04 e o mais alto foi 19.22.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fulton Financial Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
19.04 19.22
Faixa anual
14.32 22.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.06
- Open
- 19.19
- Bid
- 19.12
- Ask
- 19.42
- Low
- 19.04
- High
- 19.22
- Volume
- 89
- Mudança diária
- 0.31%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.85%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.17%
- Mudança anual
- 7.30%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh