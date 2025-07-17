Moedas / CORT
CORT: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
75.64 USD 0.46 (0.61%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CORT para hoje mudou para 0.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 74.89 e o mais alto foi 75.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
74.89 75.87
Faixa anual
38.20 117.34
- Fechamento anterior
- 75.18
- Open
- 75.37
- Bid
- 75.64
- Ask
- 75.94
- Low
- 74.89
- High
- 75.87
- Volume
- 88
- Mudança diária
- 0.61%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -34.04%
- Mudança anual
- 62.39%
