BOOM: DMC Global Inc
7.50 USD 0.03 (0.40%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BOOM para hoje mudou para 0.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.42 e o mais alto foi 7.67.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas DMC Global Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BOOM Notícias
- Stifel mantém recomendação de "Manter" para ações da DMC Global a US$ 8,50 após sólido 2º tri
- Stifel maintains Hold rating on DMC Global stock at $8.50 after solid Q2
- DMC Global (BOOM) Q2 Revenue Beats Views
- DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- DMC Global (BOOM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Earnings call transcript: DMC Global Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations, stock rises
- DMC Global (BOOM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- DMC Global Q2 2025 slides: revenue dips 9% YoY amid market headwinds
- SiteOne Landscape (SITE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Zacks.com featured highlights include AZZ, Plains GP, DMC Global, MRC Global and The Greenbrier Companies
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up Now
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DMC Global (BOOM) This Year?
- DMC Global Acknowledges Challenges Through Changes In Operational Stance (NASDAQ:BOOM)
- Middle Coast Investing Q2 2025 Letter: All Better Now?
- Top 3 Energy Stocks That May Collapse This Month - DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM), CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)
- DMC Global appoints Jay Doubman as independent director
- DMC Global names James O’Leary as permanent CEO
- DMC Global Amends Credit Facility to Enhance Financial Flexibility
- DMC Global Inc. reveals executive and board changes
- DMC Global Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BOOM)
- DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- DMC Global beats Q4 estimates, shares surge 8% on strong outlook
Aplicativos de negociação para BOOM
MegaSpikes Boom and Crash
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
4.52 (29)
Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 MEGASPIKES BOOM AND CRASH v1.32 NB: source codes of this indicator are available: PM me: https://t.me/Machofx PLEASE JOIN THE CHANNEL BELOW TO HAVE ACCESS TO ALL PREVIOUS VERSIONS check out Spikes robot BoomCrash Cheatcode EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
FREE
Boom Crash Master
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
3 (1)
Introducing the BOOM CRASH MASTER Indicator: Unleash the Power of Precision Trading! Step into the world of unparalleled trading with the BOOM CRASH Master Indicator, exclusively designed for the Boom and Crash indices offered by Deriv broker. This cutting-edge tool is your gateway to mastering the art of spike detection and anti-spike entries, ensuring you stay ahead of the market’s every move. Recommendations: Symbols: Any Boom or Crash Index Timeframe: 1 minute / 5 minutes Stop Loss: Recent
BoomCrash Volatility Trader EA
Cyprian Friday Nwokeocha
BoomCrash Volatility Trader EA SCALPING EXPERT ADVISOR FOR VOLATILITY INDICES | VIX75 | BOOM & CRASH SERIES | MQL5 AUTOMATED BOT OVERVIEW: The BoomCrash Volatility Trader EA is a premium, next-generation scalping expert advisor meticulously engineered for synthetic indices on the Deriv platform , including Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000, Crash 500, and Volatility 75 (VIX75) . Built with precision and speed in mind, this EA delivers lightning-fast entries and exits, ideal for capitalizing
BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading potential with the BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper MT5 EA , a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, tailored specifically for the high-octane Boom and Crash indices. This EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a robust scalping strategy, offering traders a dynamic tool to capitalize on rapid market movements. Whether you're a seasoned scalper or a newcomer to synthetic indices, this EA
FREE
Precision Spike Detector V2
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Introduction The Precision Spike Detector V2 is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to identify potential price spikes (sharp price movements) in the synthetic indices market (DERIV: BOOM, CRASH; WELTRADE: GainX and PainX) by combining RSI (Relative Strength Index) and ATR (Average True Range) analysis. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. It only works on the 5 minute timeframe, on othe
Prosperous BOOM MT5
Lawrence Umahabhen Oikhe
4 (3)
Prosperous BOOM MT5 EA is coded based on an advanced strategy primarily for scalping the Boom and Crash in the prices. Complex algorithms were implanted to trade high probability trades in Booms and crash in the prices . Key Features Shows trades taken with sl and tp Pop up and sound alerts on computer or laptop For boom only check my page for crash Working with all pairs. Recommendation Timeframe : M1 and M4 Recommend pairs :BOOM1000, BOOM500,BOOM300.
FREE
Boom Crash 500 Index
Sergelen Khongoruud Bayasgalan
1 (2)
Synthetic indeces are one of a kind of forex markets. Specially, on boom and crash indices on M1 timeframe is really interesting. I always thought that it was impossible to catch spikes safely until today. Everything has it's limits. This EA is based on martingale strategy with low drawdown. Max grid level is 3. When each trades goes on drawdown, the next trade will be multiplied by 2. The EA does not use take-profit or stoploss . So the backtesting will show the same results as real-time tradi
FREE
M0neyy Gang
Gefte Alberto Machivene
EA PRO is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price action, indicators and chart patterns. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm which insures that your win rate is higher and that you recover your losses. Number of trades and lot size is decided by EA so that you get the most rewards from each trade. Every trade can be set with Stop loss and Take profit, the EA has an active trailing stop which is automatically activated once your trade is in profit. The EA can scalp the spikes
Faixa diária
7.42 7.67
Faixa anual
6.02 13.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.47
- Open
- 7.56
- Bid
- 7.50
- Ask
- 7.80
- Low
- 7.42
- High
- 7.67
- Volume
- 322
- Mudança diária
- 0.40%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.44%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.39%
- Mudança anual
- -41.41%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh